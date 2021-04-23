Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Cowen

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ORCL. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.36.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.50. The stock had a trading volume of 286,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,960,777. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $214.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $80.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,960,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $460,310,000 after buying an additional 1,443,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 24,589.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,125,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $72,815,000 after buying an additional 1,121,035 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

