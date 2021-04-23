Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Oppenheimer reissued their market perform rating on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

SYF has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.87.

SYF opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average of $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,422 shares of company stock worth $1,072,237 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

