Opium (OPIUM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $66.65 Million

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Opium coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.62 or 0.00013438 BTC on major exchanges. Opium has a total market cap of $27.54 million and $66.65 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Opium has traded down 25% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Opium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00062956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.65 or 0.00275412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003924 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,151.84 or 0.99792634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.51 or 0.00636519 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.68 or 0.01022628 BTC.

About Opium

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.