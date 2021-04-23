OpenDAO Market Capitalization Reaches $7.05 Million (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One OpenDAO coin can now be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on exchanges. OpenDAO has a market cap of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00067658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00018428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00092446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.79 or 0.00680128 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,160.84 or 0.08377763 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00050490 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OPEN is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

