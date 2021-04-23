ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – US Capital Advisors raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for ONEOK in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

OKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Shares of OKE opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $52.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,188,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ONEOK by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,847 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,940 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,499,000 after purchasing an additional 641,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ONEOK by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,480,000 after purchasing an additional 426,212 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

