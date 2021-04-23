ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Raised to $77.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $81.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. ONE Gas has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $90.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $484.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.66 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OGS. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 99,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 38,330 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 87,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $646,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $1,313,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

