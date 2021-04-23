Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Declares Dividend of $0.67

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) declared a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors has raised its dividend by 5.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of OHI stock remained flat at $$37.89 during trading hours on Friday. 1,003,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,182. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,695. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.