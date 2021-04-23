Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Position Trimmed by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

OLLI opened at $94.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.41. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.52 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total transaction of $140,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,161 shares in the company, valued at $189,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $768,863.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,738. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

