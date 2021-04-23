Olin Co. (OLN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on June 10th

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Shares of OLN stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $40.07. 7,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,132. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Olin has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $43.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Olin will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Olin from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price target on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

