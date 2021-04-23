Oleg Khaykin Sells 20,000 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $330,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,753,042.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Oleg Khaykin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $330,200.00.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 103.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.49 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,938,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,925,000 after buying an additional 2,868,533 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,043,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967,783 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,990,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,406,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,359,000 after purchasing an additional 487,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

