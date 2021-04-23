Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

NYSE ORI opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Old Republic International has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average is $19.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $26,958.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,749.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $268,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,010.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 2,102 shares of company stock worth $43,026 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Old Republic International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Old Republic International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

