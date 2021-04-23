OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 9,580 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,580 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $10,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNST. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI raised Monster Beverage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.08. The company had a trading volume of 29,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,050. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $98.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.90.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

