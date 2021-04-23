OLD National Bancorp IN Has $12.65 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $12,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $1,184,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Global Payments by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 97,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,423,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Global Payments by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN traded up $2.38 on Friday, hitting $218.56. 7,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,027. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.93 and a 1-year high of $220.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 128.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.35.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.14.

In related news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

