OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 18.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,484 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.91. 12,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,191. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.08 and its 200-day moving average is $55.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

