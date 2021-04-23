OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. CarMax comprises approximately 1.1% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in CarMax were worth $26,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 500.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMX traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,760. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.84 and a twelve month high of $136.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $1,155,357.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,814.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,396 shares of company stock worth $28,060,337. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Argus raised their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

