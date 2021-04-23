OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,819 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $14,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

MPC stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.66. 87,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,060,215. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $59.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

