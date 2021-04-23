Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Increased to $285.00 by Analysts at Argus

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Argus from $230.00 to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.53.

Shares of ODFL opened at $250.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $129.35 and a 1 year high of $255.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

