OKCash (OK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $89,913.00

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0604 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OKCash has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $4.87 million and approximately $89,913.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,006.87 or 0.99893915 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00035379 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00011107 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00127858 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000898 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 80,581,221 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

