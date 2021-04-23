Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will announce sales of $140.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $135.00 million and the highest is $143.14 million. Oil States International reported sales of $219.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year sales of $626.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $592.00 million to $642.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $734.10 million, with estimates ranging from $657.00 million to $826.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $137.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.88 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of OIS stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,205. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $339.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Oil States International by 2.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 613.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 121,341 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Oil States International by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 30,174 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oil States International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Oil States International by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,136,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 269,747 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

