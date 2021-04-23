Of The University Of C. Regents Sells 114,500 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Stock

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 114,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $1,639,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,855,205 shares in the company, valued at $599,366,535.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Of The University Of C. Regents also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

On Wednesday, April 21st, Of The University Of C. Regents sold 82,878 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,183,497.84.

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.07. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $221.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.41 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Owl Rock Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 80.52%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORCC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 92,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth $423,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 952,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 85,064 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,595,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,201,000 after purchasing an additional 395,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.