Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

OCUL stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $15.71. The company had a trading volume of 680,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,537. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.29.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.03). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%. The company had revenue of $7.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 million. Research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at $7,577,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,512,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

