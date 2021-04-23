Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s share price shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.31. 720,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 54,999,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Several brokerages recently commented on OCGN. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright upgraded Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 3.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocugen news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $39,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 676.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372,705 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ocugen by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

