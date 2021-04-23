Ocean Protocol Trading Down 36% Over Last Week (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00002160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded down 36% against the dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $463.93 million and approximately $113.56 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00067086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00019059 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00092203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.12 or 0.00662762 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00050885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,035.17 or 0.08004221 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO:OCEAN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 426,026,837 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.