Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) & Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Critical Review

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) and Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Eversource Energy has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 3.24, suggesting that its share price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Eversource Energy and Ocean Power Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eversource Energy 2 5 4 0 2.18 Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eversource Energy presently has a consensus price target of $91.45, indicating a potential upside of 3.67%. Given Eversource Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eversource Energy is more favorable than Ocean Power Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Eversource Energy and Ocean Power Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eversource Energy 13.57% 8.88% 2.83% Ocean Power Technologies -674.79% -95.81% -70.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.8% of Eversource Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Eversource Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eversource Energy and Ocean Power Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eversource Energy $8.53 billion 3.55 $909.05 million $3.45 25.57 Ocean Power Technologies $1.68 million 74.96 -$10.35 million N/A N/A

Eversource Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ocean Power Technologies.

Summary

Eversource Energy beats Ocean Power Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers. The Electric Transmission segment owns and maintains transmission facilities through CL&P, NSTAR Electric, PSNH, and WMECO. The Water Distribution segments operates three separate regulated water utilities in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The Natural Gas Distribution segment transmits and distributes natural gas to retail customers. The company was founded on July 1, 1966 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

About Ocean Power Technologies

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. The company also provides hybrid PowerBuoy products; subsea battery systems; and payloads, integration services, and marine installation services. In addition, it offers electric power and real-time data communications for remote offshore and subsea applications in markets, such as offshore oil and gas, defense and security, science and research, and communications. The company serves public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey.

