Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Shares Up 2.5%

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF) shares shot up 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.27. 78,618 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 194,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

The firm has a market capitalization of $93.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. Obsidian Energy had a negative net margin of 406.63% and a negative return on equity of 253.61%.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

