Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $938.80 million, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.86 million. Equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $614,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,009,597 shares in the company, valued at $98,298,925.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 72,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $443,586.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,009,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,818,637.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,678,906 shares of company stock valued at $10,740,069 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.3% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $200,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 46.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 150.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

