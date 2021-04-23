Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 15,659 Shares

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 15,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $104,915.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,374,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of OCSL stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $938.80 million, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $6.75.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.86 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Oaktree Specialty Lending
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
