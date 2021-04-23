Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 15,659 Shares

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 15,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $104,915.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,374,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $938.80 million, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $6.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.86 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 94.12%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

