NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $715.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $625.00 to $715.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $606.61.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $594.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.22, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $545.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $542.23. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $280.60 and a 52 week high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.