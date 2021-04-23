nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.97. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.48 and a beta of 1.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in nVent Electric by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

