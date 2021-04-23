nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.00

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.93, with a volume of 20945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.43.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -101.48 and a beta of 1.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in nVent Electric by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in nVent Electric by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

