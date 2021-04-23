NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Sold by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC reduced its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,511 shares during the quarter. NV5 Global accounts for about 2.3% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $18,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NV5 Global by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $560,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NV5 Global by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NV5 Global by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $485,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on NV5 Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NV5 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

NV5 Global stock opened at $92.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $109.39.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $161.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

