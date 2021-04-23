NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.27 Million

Brokerages forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) will report sales of $166.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $171.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $161.00 million. NV5 Global reported sales of $165.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NV5 Global will report full year sales of $693.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $692.00 million to $694.04 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $736.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NV5 Global.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $161.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.80.

Shares of NVEE traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.04. The company had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,502. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. NV5 Global has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 30,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in NV5 Global by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in NV5 Global by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

