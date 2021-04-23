Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 34,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRLD. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PRLD opened at $37.30 on Friday. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $95.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.81.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, insider David J. Mauro sold 25,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $772,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 15,370 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $604,194.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,705.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,631.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

