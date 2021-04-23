Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Ducommun by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 44,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day moving average of $51.15. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.58.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DCO shares. Truist upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

