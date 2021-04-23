Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Energy Recovery worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ERII. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth $308,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 100,752 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 30.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 12.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 21.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 44,741 shares during the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $20.74 on Friday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $21.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $26.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $28,596.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,543.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 45,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $682,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 68,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,492 shares of company stock worth $2,353,024. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

