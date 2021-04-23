Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,910 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $629,852.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,882.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TITN. TheStreet raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $24.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $559.99 million, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

