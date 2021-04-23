Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 127,003 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Smith Micro Software worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Smith Micro Software by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 26,033 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 26,544 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $272.14 million, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.86. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $8.05.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.