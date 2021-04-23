Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,085 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Momo worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Momo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Momo by 330.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Momo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Momo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Momo by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Momo alerts:

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29. Momo Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.54.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Momo Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOMO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.