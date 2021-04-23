Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 14,594 Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,594 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cortexyme were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cortexyme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 366.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 9,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cortexyme by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cortexyme stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.46. Cortexyme, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $58.99.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 20,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $860,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,981.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Lamond acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,192,765.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $2,653,300. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

