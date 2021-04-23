NuShares (NSR) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One NuShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NuShares has traded 36.2% lower against the dollar. NuShares has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $7.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00023280 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 78.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000620 BTC.

NuShares Coin Profile

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,856,959,171 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,677,053 coins. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

NuShares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

