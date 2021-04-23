Nuco.cloud Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. Nuco.cloud has a total market cap of $953,693.64 and $289,889.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00063187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.60 or 0.00270180 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003968 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00025573 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.31 or 0.00646996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,801.10 or 0.99968226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.87 or 0.01017463 BTC.

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news . Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco . Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuco.cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuco.cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

