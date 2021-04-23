Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $631.63 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will announce $631.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $625.90 million and the highest is $637.67 million. Nu Skin Enterprises posted sales of $518.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $748.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.94 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%.

NUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

In other news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $118,182.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,902.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $645,916.00. Insiders sold a total of 29,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,373 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 202,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after buying an additional 122,420 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after purchasing an additional 88,236 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

NUS traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.72. 186,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,457. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.43. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.03%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

