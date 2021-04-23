Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 438 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of IBM opened at $141.28 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $144.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $126.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

