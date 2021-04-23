Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 534 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 790,766 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $93,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 261.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after acquiring an additional 93,675 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.77.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $132.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.69 and a 200 day moving average of $141.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $73.66 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.