Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,000 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $948,279,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $887,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,805,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,812,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUMN. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.87.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $13.01 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

