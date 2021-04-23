Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires Shares of 438 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 438 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $530,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of IBM opened at $141.28 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $144.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $126.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

