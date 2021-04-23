Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,104 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.71.

CSX opened at $101.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.06. The firm has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

