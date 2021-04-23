Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,157 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $793,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,164,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $100.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70. The firm has a market cap of $194.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

