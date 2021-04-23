Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires New Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.59.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.