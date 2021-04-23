Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $843,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,518 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 41,835.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,872,000 after buying an additional 3,974,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,821 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,029,000 after acquiring an additional 270,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.97. The company had a trading volume of 40,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,671. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.04. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1,176.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $83.97.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.56.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

